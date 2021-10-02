Viktor Gyokeres scores twice as Coventry east past Fulham

Viktor Gyokeres scored twice as Coventry maintained their 100 per cent home record in the Sky Bet Championship with a 4-1 win over Fulham.

The Cottagers looked on course to return to the summit of the table at half-time after Kyle McFadzean’s own goal, but Gyokeres’ brace alongside Ian Maatsen’s thunderbolt and Matt Godden’s penalty meant Coventry leapfrogged Marco Silva’s men in the table.

The match was Coventry’s annual Jimmy Hill Day, celebrating the life of the former Fulham and Coventry man who played 276 times for the former before managing the Sky Blues during the 1960s.

Mark Robins made four changes from his side’s 5-0 drubbing at Luton on Wednesday as Todd Kane, Jamie Allen, Gustavo Hamer and Martyn Waghorn made way for Godden, Fankaty Dabo, Liam Kelly and Ben Sheaf.

Silva also opted for fresh legs in his line-up as Alfie Mawson, Antonee Robinson and Josh Onomah replaced Tosin Adarabioyo, Joe Bryan and Jean Michael Seri from the 3-1 win over Swansea.

McFadzean had the best chance of the early stages when Callum O’Hare found the defender inside the box, but Harrison Reed blocked his left-footed effort.

The centre-back was in the action again on 18 minutes but for all the wrong reasons as he headed Neeskens Kebano’s dangerous corner past the helpless Simon Moore.

The Sky Blues failed to manage a shot on target in the first half as the visitors dominated possession, but whatever Robins said at half-time was to take immediate effect.

Still contemplating their words from Silva, Mawson and Onomah dawdled on the edge of the box allowing O’Hare to nip in on 47 minutes and tee up Gyokeres to tap into an empty net and level the scores.

It took just three minutes for the hosts to get their noses in front.

Godden, recalled to the starting XI for the first time since mid-September, was adjudged to have been fouled by Robinson before stepping up to send Paulo Gazzaniga the wrong way and put Coventry a goal to the good.

Onomah did his best to atone for his error as he forced a smart block from the Coventry defence, but 14 minutes after Gyokeres had levelled things Fulham found themselves 3-1 down.

Dabo’s ball was flicked into the path of Maatsen, whose rasping drive found the far corner of Gazzaniga’s goal to send the stadium into raptures.

But the hosts were not done yet and their onslaught continued through top scorer Gyokeres.

The Sweden striker completed the rout after 70 minutes when he was on the end of a cross from the right-hand side to stab home the Sky Blues’ fourth.

After completing his second brace in as many home games, Gyokeres almost went one step further when he forced Gazzaniga into a brilliant save to his left with 15 minutes to spare.