Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Harry Pell scores late winner for Accrington against Ipswich

By Press Association
October 2 2021, 5.01pm
Harry Pell scored late on for Accrington (David Davies/PA)
Harry Pell scored late on for Accrington (David Davies/PA)

Harry Pell scored a late winner as Accrington celebrated a much-needed 2-1 victory over Ipswich in Sky Bet League One.

Stanley had fallen down the table after four games without a win, including a 5-1 thumping by Oxford on Tuesday, but goals from Colby Bishop and Pell saw them win at the Wham Stadium.

After scoring six in midweek, Ipswich were buoyant but there was only one shot on target in the first half and that was their goal.

Bersant Celina sent Macauley Bonne clean through on 38 minutes and the striker stroked the ball past keeper Toby Savin. The on-loan QPR striker now has eight goals this season.

Stanley equalised on 50 minutes when Yeboah Amankwah’s ball into the box was flicked on by Pell into the path of Bishop and he turned and fired the ball low past Vaclav Hladky.

This opened the game up with Accrington on top, Hladky pushing over a Bishop strike on the hour mark.

Stanley took the lead after 79 minutes when Sean McConville’s ball into the box found midfielder Pell and he rifled home.