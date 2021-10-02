Peter Clarke scores twice as Tranmere beat Crawley

Captain Peter Clarke’s double lifted Tranmere to eighth in League Two as they beat Crawley 2-1 at Prenton Park.

The 39-year-old veteran struck with two headers either side of Kwesi Appiah’s second-half goal to secure victory for Micky Mellon’s men.

Tranmere’s Callum McManaman went close early on before Sam Ashford rattled the crossbar for Crawley.

The deadlock was broken on the half-hour mark as Clarke glanced home an inviting Kieron Morris cross after a good run from the wide man.

McManaman spurned a great chance to make it two early in the second half as he dragged the ball wide after some neat footwork in the box, and he was punished as Appiah levelled on 64 minutes after Ross Doohan failed to hold Ashford’s effort.

Ashford wasted a great chance to turn the game around minutes later, before captain Clarke headed home from a scramble 12 minutes from time to secure the point for the hosts.