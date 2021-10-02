Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Peter Clarke scores twice as Tranmere beat Crawley

By Press Association
October 2 2021, 5.07pm
Peter Clarke scored both Tranmere goals (John Walton/PA)
Peter Clarke scored both Tranmere goals (John Walton/PA)

Captain Peter Clarke’s double lifted Tranmere to eighth in League Two as they beat Crawley 2-1 at Prenton Park.

The 39-year-old veteran struck with two headers either side of Kwesi Appiah’s second-half goal to secure victory for Micky Mellon’s men.

Tranmere’s Callum McManaman went close early on before Sam Ashford rattled the crossbar for Crawley.

The deadlock was broken on the half-hour mark as Clarke glanced home an inviting Kieron Morris cross after a good run from the wide man.

McManaman spurned a great chance to make it two early in the second half as he dragged the ball wide after some neat footwork in the box, and he was punished as Appiah levelled on 64 minutes after Ross Doohan failed to hold Ashford’s effort.

Ashford wasted a great chance to turn the game around minutes later, before captain Clarke headed home from a scramble 12 minutes from time to secure the point for the hosts.

More from The Courier