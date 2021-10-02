AFC Wimbledon leave it late to salvage point against Burton

Luke McCormick’s 89th-minute strike rescued a 1-1 draw for AFC Wimbledon against Burton and prevented them from sliding to a fourth straight defeat in Sky Bet League One.

The Brewers looked set to make it back-to-back wins after Kane Hemmings punished a defensive mistake, but they could not hold out in the face of late Dons pressure.

Burton had the game’s first opening after 29 minutes when Jonny Smith got on the end of Charlie Lakin’s pass before cutting inside and forcing a smart save from Nik Tzanev.

The Brewers were gifted the lead in the 66th minute when Anthony Hartigan’s back-pass was picked off by Hemmings, who made him pay by sliding the ball into the bottom corner.

With time running out, Wimbledon salvaged a point when Cheye Alexander’s deep cross found its way to McCormick, who buried his shot into the roof of the net.

The visitors still almost snatched victory in added time, as Ryan Leak got on the end of Tom Hamer’s cut-back, only to be denied by Tzanev’s terrific block.