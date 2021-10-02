Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Queen of the South see off bottom side Dunfermline

By Press Association
October 2 2021, 5.21pm
Lee Connelly scored a late winner for Queen of the South (Jane Barlow/PA)
Lee Connelly scored a late winner for Queen of the South (Jane Barlow/PA)

Lee Connelly’s fourth goal in five games earned Queen of the South a 1-0 win against rock-bottom Dunfermline.

Chances were at a premium in a poor first half.

Connelly had the best opportunities for the home side, firing narrowly wide after nine minutes and sending a volley into the arms of goalkeeper Owain Fon Williams 10 minutes later.

Max Johnston should have done better with an early second-half chance for Queens but he blazed over after being played in by Harry Cochrane.

Fon Williams parried a shot from Alex Cooper after 55 minutes, while at the other end Kai Kennedy was not too far away with a shot from distance.

Dunfermline had the ball in the net with eight minutes remaining but Kevin O’Hara’s effort was ruled out for offside.

And Queen of the South snatched the winner three minutes later when the ball eventually fell to Connelly and he slammed it into the roof of the net.