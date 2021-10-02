Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Port Vale hit back late on for dramatic win over Leyton Orient

By Press Association
October 2 2021, 5.22pm
Jamie Proctor scored a dramatic winner (Tim Goode/PA)
Port Vale scored twice in injury time to win 3-2 in a thriller against Leyton Orient.

After conceding in the 86th minute, Vale found a 90th-minute equaliser through debutant Dennis Politic before Jamie Proctor scored a dramatic winner.

Orient thought they had won it late on when full-back Tom James – available to play despite having been reported as suspended for having received five yellow cards this season – struck from distance.

James Wilson put the hosts ahead after just six minutes. Proctor made a superb run to the back post and kept the play alive when he lofted it into the six-yard box for Wilson to calmly head it past the keeper. The defence of Orient was nowhere to be seen and they were completely outdone by the initial ball in from James Gibbons.

Dan Jones’ own goal levelled the game at the hour mark and James, shortly after adding to his tally of bookings, scored what would have been a hugely controversial winner in the circumstances.

But Politic struck from the edge of the box and Proctor was then found in space inside the box by David Worrall and smashed it into the top left corner to secure three points.

