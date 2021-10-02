Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Blackpool continue good run with derby victory over Blackburn

By Press Association
October 2 2021, 5.23pm
Blackpool’s Jerry Yates (second right) celebrates with his team-mates (Tim Markland/PA)
Blackpool’s Jerry Yates (second right) celebrates with his team-mates (Tim Markland/PA)

Blackpool made it three wins from four after they defeated Blackburn 2-1 in a hotly-contested Lancashire derby at Bloomfield Road.

The Tangerines led 2-0 at half time as Shayne Lavery scored his fifth goal of the campaign before Jerry Yates added their second.

Blackburn reduced the deficit early in the second half through the Championship’s in-form striker Ben Brereton Diaz, who has six goals in his last three matches.

But their efforts to claim a point proved futile as they succumbed to a second consecutive league defeat for the first time this season.

Blackpool took an early lead as Lavery capitalised on a mistake from Tyler Magloire before his shot deflected off Daniel Ayala and looped over Thomas Kaminski.

Neil Critchley’s side doubled their advantage through substitute Yates, who had only been on the pitch for two minutes when he anticipated the rebound from Gary Madine’s header to poke home from close range.

Blackburn responded after the break and pulled one back through Brereton Diaz, who got his tenth league goal of the campaign.

Blackburn were suddenly in the ascendancy and both Joe Rothwell and Brereton Diaz tried their luck from distance.

Blackpool suffered a setback when goalkeeper Chris Maxwell was forced off in the 62nd minute.

Blackburn continued to press for an equaliser, Tayo Edun going close as he attempted a low cross to the back post that trickled wide.

Tony Mowbray’s side thought they had secured a dramatic equaliser in the closing stages when a deep cross directed towards the Brereton Diaz was creeping under the crossbar, but substitute goalkeeper Stuart Moore bravely claimed the ball to deny the forward.

