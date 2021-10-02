Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Alex Gilliead and Andy Cook fire Bradford to much-needed victory

By Press Association
October 2 2021, 5.27pm
Alex Gilliead was on target for Bradford (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Alex Gilliead was on target for Bradford (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Goals from Alex Gilliead and Andy Cook gave Bradford a 2-0 home victory over Rochdale that ended a run of five League Two games without a win.

Gilliead struck in the first half before leading scorer Cook’s penalty after the interval took his tally to five for the season.

Bradford began brightly and came close to scoring in the early stages. Rochdale keeper Joel Coleman turned Charles Vernam’s shot round the post for a corner.

Cook had two shots blocked after the Dale defence failed to clear Levi Sutton’s cross.

Cook was also denied by Coleman’s diving save after Vernam’s effort rebounded into his path.

Rochdale hit back and Jeriel Dorsett saw his shot on the turn blocked by Gilliead before Abraham Odoh missed a great chance to put the visitors in front in the 35th minute. Danny Cashman pulled the ball back into his path only for Odoh to fire over the bar from 10 yards.

Bradford made them pay for that miss as they went straight to the other end and when Coleman failed to hold Sutton’s fierce shot, Gilliead followed up to give the Bantams a 37th-minute lead, hammering the loose ball into the net for his first goal since re-joining the club from Scunthorpe for a second spell during the summer.

Rochdale enjoyed more of the play at the start of the second half and ought to have equalised in the 68th minute when Corey O’Keefe picked out the unmarked Cashman in the box, but he fired over the bar.

City then made the game safe in the 75th minute when Sutton was brought down by Eoghan O’Connell and Cook put them 2-0 up from the spot. Coleman dived the right way and got a hand to the ball but could stop it going into net.

More from The Courier