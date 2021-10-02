Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tiago Cukur strike hands Doncaster much-needed victory

By Press Association
October 2 2021, 5.29pm
Tommy Rowe (PA)
Tommy Rowe (PA)

Tiago Cukur netted his first senior goal to give League One’s bottom side Doncaster a much-needed 2-1 win over high-flying MK Dons.

Tommy Rowe put Rovers ahead early in the game only for Peter Kioso to equalise before the break in an even contest at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Doncaster started the stronger, with Ben Close hitting the post with a header just two minutes in.

They took the lead on six minutes when Rowe raced to meet John Bostock’s chip over the defence and flicked an effort beyond Andrew Fisher.

Rodrigo Vilca hit the post for Rovers but MK Dons grabbed the equaliser on 24 minutes when Kioso hooked in from Troy Parrott’s cutback.

The visitors finished the half the stronger but it became a more scrappy affair after the break.

Pontus Dahlberg denied Max Watters and Scott Twine as MK Dons pushed.

But it was Doncaster who found the breakthrough when Watford loanee Cukur bundled in from close range after Jordy Hiwula sent the ball on goal, to give his side their second win of the season.

