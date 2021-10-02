Tiago Cukur strike hands Doncaster much-needed victory

Tiago Cukur netted his first senior goal to give League One’s bottom side Doncaster a much-needed 2-1 win over high-flying MK Dons.

Tommy Rowe put Rovers ahead early in the game only for Peter Kioso to equalise before the break in an even contest at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Doncaster started the stronger, with Ben Close hitting the post with a header just two minutes in.

They took the lead on six minutes when Rowe raced to meet John Bostock’s chip over the defence and flicked an effort beyond Andrew Fisher.

Rodrigo Vilca hit the post for Rovers but MK Dons grabbed the equaliser on 24 minutes when Kioso hooked in from Troy Parrott’s cutback.

The visitors finished the half the stronger but it became a more scrappy affair after the break.

Pontus Dahlberg denied Max Watters and Scott Twine as MK Dons pushed.

But it was Doncaster who found the breakthrough when Watford loanee Cukur bundled in from close range after Jordy Hiwula sent the ball on goal, to give his side their second win of the season.