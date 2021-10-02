James Henry snatches Oxford a last-gasp win at Sheffield Wednesday

James Henry struck a late winner for Oxford as they snatched a 2-1 win at Sheffield Wednesday.

Callum Paterson equalised for the Owls after Cameron Brannagan had given the visitors a half-time lead and Henry scored the winner in stoppage time.

The visitors went close early on when Brannagan found Matty Taylor, whose first-time effort went inches wide.

Brannagan opened the scoring in the 12th minute when he received the ball wide on the right and found the net with a low shot.

There was an opening for the hosts when Paterson had sight of goal inside the area but he put his effort wide.

Goalkeeper Jack Stevens came to Oxford’s rescue with a good save to keep out Barry Bannan’s shot.

Oxford went close to extending their lead when Bailey Peacock-Farrell made a fine save to keep out Taylor’s effort from point-blank range.

Saido Berahino then threatened to equalise, meeting Bannan’s cross with a diving header which hit a post.

Paterson levelled after 73 minutes with a header from a Marvin Johnson cross, only for Henry to score a stoppage-time winner as he turned in Ryan Williams’ centre.