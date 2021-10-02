Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
James Henry snatches Oxford a last-gasp win at Sheffield Wednesday

By Press Association
October 2 2021, 5.31pm
James Henry (left) scored the winner for Oxford (Tess Derry/PA)
James Henry struck a late winner for Oxford as they snatched a 2-1 win at Sheffield Wednesday.

Callum Paterson equalised for the Owls after Cameron Brannagan had given the visitors a half-time lead and Henry scored the winner in stoppage time.

The visitors went close early on when Brannagan found Matty Taylor, whose first-time effort went inches wide.

Brannagan opened the scoring in the 12th minute when he received the ball wide on the right and found the net with a low shot.

There was an opening for the hosts when Paterson had sight of goal inside the area but he put his effort wide.

Goalkeeper Jack Stevens came to Oxford’s rescue with a good save to keep out Barry Bannan’s shot.

Oxford went close to extending their lead when Bailey Peacock-Farrell made a fine save to keep out Taylor’s effort from point-blank range.

Saido Berahino then threatened to equalise, meeting Bannan’s cross with a diving header which hit a post.

Paterson levelled after 73 minutes with a header from a Marvin Johnson cross, only for Henry to score a stoppage-time winner as he turned in Ryan Williams’ centre.

