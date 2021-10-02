Swindon leave it late to beat Bristol Rovers

Late goals from Ben Gladwin and Harry McKirdy earned Swindon a 3-1 League Two win over Bristol Rovers at the Memorial Stadium.

The home side took a 17th-minute lead when a measured pass inside the full-back from Antony Evans set up right winger Harry Anderson to net with a well-placed drive.

But Swindon stormed back in the second half, with Jack Payne equalising in the 57th minute with a low half-volley after controlling the ball on his chest inside the box.

Gladwin netted from the spot five minutes from time after McKirdy’s volley had been blocked by the arm of Rovers defender Alfie Kilgour, who was sent off for a second yellow card.

Substitute McKirdy capitalised on a dreadful handling error by Rovers goalkeeper James Belshaw to seal the points with a close-range finish after 87 minutes.

Swindon wasted good first-half situations as Alex Gilbert was denied by a brave smothering save from Belshaw when clean through the middle 10 minutes from the interval.

It was a satisfying result for Town boss Ben Garner, who was sacked by Rovers 11 months ago.