Adam May’s late strike earns a point for Cambridge at Crewe

By Press Association
October 2 2021, 5.33pm
Adam May fired a stoppage-time equaliser for Cambridge as they fought back to earn a 2-2 draw at Crewe.

First-half goals from Oli Finney and Scott Robertson appeared to have earned the Railwaymen their second win of the season. But the U’s dominated the second half and cut the arrears through an own goal by Crewe keeper Will Jaaskelainen before the late drama.

Finney, making his first start in over a month, latched onto a knockdown from Chris Porter and blasted a low shot into the bottom corner for the 10th-minute opener.

Another well-worked move from the home side saw Celtic loanee Scott Robertson double the lead in the 26th minute. Finney with his back to goal at the near post laid off a set-play into the path of the 20-year-old who showed great composure to finish.

May was agonisingly close when he skipped clear but his drive glanced off the far post.

Then after the break Joe Ironside wasted another visiting chance, heading James Brophy’s cross over from inside the six-yard box.

But a raft of changes inspired the fightback and Cambridge were handed hope in the 79th minute when Jack Iredale’s cross from the left was poked onto the post by Sam Smith with the substitute forcing the rebound in off Jaaskelainen.

Substitute Shilow Tracey blasted over, but May levelled in the fourth minute of injury time when he fired into the bottom corner after Wes Hoolahan pulled the ball across the box.

