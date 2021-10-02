Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Debut delight for Ollie Crankshaw as Stockport hit back to beat Weymouth

By Press Association
October 2 2021, 5.35pm
Ollie Crankshaw scored the winner on his debut (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Ollie Crankshaw scored the winner on his debut (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Ollie Crankshaw came off the bench to score the winner on his debut as Stockport beat Weymouth 2-1 at Edgeley Park.

The hosts hit the front just over five minutes before the half-time whistle when Ollie Harfield’s ball into the box rolled to goalkeeper Ethan Ross who missed the ball, leaving Sean Shields to tap into an empty net.

Stockport found their equaliser with around 20 minutes to go after debutant Crankshaw found Macauley Southam-Hales on the overlap and he fired it across for Paddy Madden to finish at the back post.

The visitors completed the turnaround when Crankshaw tapped it over the line in his first appearance since joining from Bradford, after Southam-Hales kept the ball in play and crossed.

Stockport move to within a solitary point off the play-offs after victory as Weymouth drop to 17th.

