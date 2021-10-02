Draw Taylor made as George Miller brace earns Walsall point at Exeter

The ‘Matt Taylor derby’ ended in an entertaining 2-2 draw between Exeter and Walsall at St James Park.

It was the first time the two teams had met in the EFL, led by managers with the same name since Bobby Campbells managed Fulham and Bristol Rovers in 1978.

Exeter made a dream start with a goal inside five minutes. Pierce Sweeney delivered a superb cross to the back post and Tim Dieng rose highest to nod in off the upright.

The Saddlers deservedly drew level after 37 minutes when they were awarded a penalty following a tackle by Harry Kite and George Miller drove the ball down the middle as Exeter goalkeeper Cameron Dawson dived to his left.

Exeter made a double change at the break with the visitors in command and were awarded a penalty of their own within four minutes of the restart when Dieng was tripped in the box but Matt Jay smashed his effort against the crossbar.

However, Exeter went back in front after 61 minutes when Nombe latched onto Jevani Brown’s pass and slipped the ball beyond Carl Rushworth and into the net – his third goal in three games.

Walsall hit back with Miller directing a lovely header past Dawson after 70 minutes and while both teams had chances, neither side could find a winner.