Antoni Sarcevic ends up a winner after eventful afternoon against former club

Antoni Sarcevic scored and conceded a penalty against his former club as Bolton secured a 2-1 home win over Shrewsbury.

The Trotters’ skipper, who spent a brief and unhappy spell at Town in 2016, followed a midweek goal at Charlton with an 18th minute opener in the Sky Bet League One contest.

Sarcevic’s superb curling right foot finish was followed five minutes later with an equally impressive strike from top scorer Dapo Afolayan.

Afolayan’s seventh goal of an increasingly promising campaign should have set-up Bolton for a comfortable afternoon.

Instead, Steve Cotterill’s strugglers ensured it was anything but. Ricardo Santos blocked Elliott Bennett’s goalbound effort ,with goalkeeper Joel Dixon beaten, before a result-defining moment after 55 minutes.

Sarcevic tripped Shaun Whalley, only for Dixon to punch away Ryan Bowman’s tame spot-kick, with Santos blocking George Nurse’s follow-up.

Wanderers still laboured to secure their second win in five days. Luke Leahy netted his second goal in three games with a superb 20-yard free-kick after 87 minutes.

However, Bolton held on to leave their visitors anchored in the bottom four.