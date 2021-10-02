Jack Diamond and Luke Armstrong on target as Harrogate edge struggling Oldham

A goal in each half handed high-flying Harrogate a first win in five League Two matches as they edged a narrow 2-1 victory at struggling Oldham.

The lowly hosts are still without a home victory in the league this term and were hoping to build on last weekend’s win at neighbours Rochdale, but they sit second-bottom – only on goal difference from bottom side Scunthorpe.

Latics went close early on when Jack Stobbs volleyed the ball against the crossbar from close range following a great cross from Dylan Bahamboula.

Harrogate struck in the 29th minute when Alex Pattison pulled a low cross back for Sunderland loanee Jack Diamond to comfortably slot home from six yards.

Just before the interval, Oldham defender Harrison McGahey saw a volley hacked off the line by Connor Hall as they looked for an equaliser.

In the 50th minute, Stobbs hit the woodwork again, though this was a cross that came back off the near post.

Pattison fluffed a good opportunity at the other end, before Luke Armstrong’s curler was superbly saved by Jayson Leutwiler.

Luke Armstrong – just hours after his father Alun (Darlington manager) had undergone major surgery – made no mistake in the 66th minute as he clinically converted substitute Lloyd Kerry’s through-ball to double Harrogate’s score.

Teenage substitute Harry Vaughan halved Oldham’s deficit seconds after coming on following a smart one-two with Callum Whelan, but Harrogate hung on for maximum points to sit second in the table.