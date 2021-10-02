Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jack Diamond and Luke Armstrong on target as Harrogate edge struggling Oldham

By Press Association
October 2 2021, 5.43pm
Jack Diamond opened the scoring for Harrogate (Isaac Parkin/PA)
A goal in each half handed high-flying Harrogate a first win in five League Two matches as they edged a narrow 2-1 victory at struggling Oldham.

The lowly hosts are still without a home victory in the league this term and were hoping to build on last weekend’s win at neighbours Rochdale, but they sit second-bottom – only on goal difference from bottom side Scunthorpe.

Latics went close early on when Jack Stobbs volleyed the ball against the crossbar from close range following a great cross from Dylan Bahamboula.

Harrogate struck in the 29th minute when Alex Pattison pulled a low cross back for Sunderland loanee Jack Diamond to comfortably slot home from six yards.

Just before the interval, Oldham defender Harrison McGahey saw a volley hacked off the line by Connor Hall as they looked for an equaliser.

In the 50th minute, Stobbs hit the woodwork again, though this was a cross that came back off the near post.

Pattison fluffed a good opportunity at the other end, before Luke Armstrong’s curler was superbly saved by Jayson Leutwiler.

Luke Armstrong – just hours after his father Alun (Darlington manager) had undergone major surgery – made no mistake in the 66th minute as he clinically converted substitute Lloyd Kerry’s through-ball to double Harrogate’s score.

Teenage substitute Harry Vaughan halved Oldham’s deficit seconds after coming on following a smart one-two with Callum Whelan, but Harrogate hung on for maximum points to sit second in the table.