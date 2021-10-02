Anthony Scully snatches point for Lincoln with last-gasp penalty

A late penalty from Anthony Scully saw Lincoln salvage a 2-2 draw against an impressive Plymouth side.

Scully fired home from the spot in the 90th minute after Lasse Sorensen – scorer of the Imps’ first equaliser – had been fouled just inside the box.

Plymouth took the lead after 25 minutes through Ryan Hardie, who shrugged off Lewis Montsma before blasting home an angled drive.

Lincoln lost captain Liam Bridcutt to injury in the first half, while right-back Regan Poole limped off in the second.

But City kept battling and drew level in the 66th minute when a superb cross from Cohen Bramall was scuffed into the net by Sorensen.

Plymouth retook the lead in the 74th minute. After a Jordan Houghton corner was not fully cleared, the ball was played back into the box and, with City waiting for an offside flag, Brendan Galloway hooked home from close range.

But there was still more drama to come and in the final minute of normal time Sorensen was adjudged to have dragged down Galloway.

Scully sent goalkeeper Mike Cooper the wrong way from the spot for his 11th goal of the season.