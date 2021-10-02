Aldershot game abandoned due to waterlogged pitch with Wrexham 2-0 up By Press Association October 2 2021, 5.44pm Aldershot’s match against Wrexham was abandoned in the second half (Peter Byrne/PA) Wrexham were denied a chance of picking up three points after their game with Aldershot was abandoned in the 52nd minute due to a waterlogged pitch with the away side 2-0 up. The visitors hit the front midway through the first period against lowly Aldershot when Jake Hyde hit the back of the net following a Jordan Davies flick on. Captain Ben Tozer suffered a serious injury and was taken off on a stretcher just five minutes before half-time. After a lengthy break, Wrexham doubled their advantage deep into first-half added time when Paul Mullin tucked away a penalty after Hyde was brought down in the box. Seven minutes into the second half the game was brought to a halt when referee Sunny Gill found that the ball was not bouncing, and had no option but to abandon the match. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Stockport come from behind to beat Wrexham Halifax climb to fifth after victory over Aldershot Paul Mullin goal for Wrexham knocks Dagenham and Redbridge off top spot Corie Andrews at the double as Aldershot hit back twice to deny Wealdstone