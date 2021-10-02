Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
High-flying Forest Green sweep aside Carlisle

By Press Association
October 2 2021, 5.45pm
Forest Green Rovers' Jamille Matt during the Sky Bet League Two match at the One Call Stadium, Mansfield. Picture date: Tuesday March 23, 2021.
Forest Green Rovers’ Jamille Matt during the Sky Bet League Two match at the One Call Stadium, Mansfield. Picture date: Tuesday March 23, 2021.

League two leaders Forest Green extended their unbeaten run to five matches with a fine 2-0 away win over struggling Carlisle.

Goals from Jamille Matt and Nicky Cadden did the damage as Rovers proved too strong for the Cumbrians.

Jamaican striker Matt fired the visitors into a deserved lead in the 29th minute with his seventh goal of the season in all competitions.

Ben Stevenson’s corner avoided everyone and Matt was waiting to fire home at the back post with a sweet finish.

And it got even better for high-flying Rovers just three minutes later as Cadden pounced to double the lead, the Scottish midfielder picking out the bottom right corner with a stunning strike.

Carlisle had chances of their own but lacked a killer instinct and have now not won in their last four league outings.

Brennan Dickenson shot agonisingly wide and Gime Toure wasted excellent chances as the home side’s struggles continued.

