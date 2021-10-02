Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wycombe edge seven-goal thriller against Morecambe

By Press Association
October 2 2021, 5.47pm
Curtis Thompson scored the winner for Wycombe (Tess Derry/PA)

Wycombe came from two goals down to clinch a thrilling 4-3 victory over Morecambe at Adams Park.

Curtis Thompson sealed the points in dramatic fashion, firing home in the third minute of stoppage time.

A dominant Morecambe took a 2-0 lead into the break.

They opened the scoring after four minutes when Alfie McCalmont’s shot from the edge of the box beat the wrong-footed David Stockdale and added a second in the 26th minute when Adam Phillips finished off a fine move.

After a poor first half, Wycombe came out fighting after the break and pulled a goal back after 49 minutes when Daryl Horgan’s 20-yard drive slipped through the hands of Kyle Letheren.

Three minutes later the scores were level when Sam Vokes diverted a header past Letheren from 12 yards.

Joe Jacobson made it 3-2 to Wycombe after 73 minutes when he scored direct from a corner, with Morecambe boss Stephen Robinson sent to the stands for his protests claiming a foul on his goalkeeper.

Morecambe levelled 10 minutes from time when Jonah Ayunga’s shot deflected past Stockdale but the Shrimps’ hopes of a point were dashed with Thompson’s late strike.

