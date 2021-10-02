Matej Poplatnik brace earns Raith victory By Press Association October 2 2021, 5.47pm Liam Dick was Raith’s matchwinner (Jeff Holmes/PA) Matej Poplatnik’s late double gave Raith Rovers a 3-1 victory at Kilmarnock in the cinch Championship. The Kirkcaldy side, targeting a third win in four away games. led in the 20th minute with Liam Dick’s goal. After Jamie MacDonald and Stephen McGinn had wasted chances for Killie, on-loan St Johnstone forward Callum Hendry levelled the scores on his debut for the hosts with 14 minutes remaining. However, on-loan Livingston striker Poplatnik restored the visitors’ advantage with eight minutes remaining, before sealing the win in added time. The victory moved Rovers to within two points of their opponents. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Morton frustrated as Arbroath score late on to draw at Cappielow Sammie Szmodics’ brace against old club Bristol City in vain for Peterborough Chris Kane bags brace as St Johnstone ease past Dundee in Tayside derby 3 Dunfermline talking points: Owain Fon Williams brilliance, Mark Connolly in the deep end and will Allan Johnston haunt Pars?