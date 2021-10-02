Ollie Banks helps Barrow make Mansfield pay penalty

Ten-man Mansfield’s winless run in League Two was extended to eight games following a 1-0 defeat at home to Barrow.

Ollie Banks scored an emphatic second-half penalty to wrap up a deserved win for the Bluebirds.

Barrow enjoyed the best of the first-half chances with Josh Kay hitting the crossbar after three minutes.

Patrick Brough saw a header cleared off the line from a Robbie Gotts corner before Stags goalkeeper Nathan Bishop made a good save from Banks.

Mansfield’s Oli Hawkins had a header cleared off the line by Mark Ellis a minute before the break while Bishop gathered a fierce Joe Grayson shot at the second attempt after 53 minutes.

Barrow took the lead two minutes later when Harry Charsley conceded a penalty after pushing Banks from a corner.

Ozzy Zanzala should have wrapped the game up when he drilled wide from close range after 71 minutes.

Bishop made a good save from Jordan Stevens before Ollie Clarke and Hawkins went close for the hosts.

Farrend Rawson was sent off five minutes in stoppage time for bringing down Josh Gordan when he was the last man.