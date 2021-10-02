Charlton end six-game search for win with victory against Fleetwood

Jayden Stockley got Charlton’s winner as they ended a run of six games without a victory by beating Fleetwood 2-1.

Jonathan Leko opened the scoring for Charlton with a low drive shortly before the break but Danny Andrew hit a stunning free kick early in the second half.

But Stockley, who had only replaced Josh Davison seven minutes earlier, hit an emphatic winning goal with 20 minutes remaining.

Charlton had deservedly led at the break, having had the better of the chances in the first half, with Charlie Kirk guilty of wasting their best opening by skewing well wide from 12 yards.

Elliot Lee, who had created Kirk’s chance, had the favour returned moments later but he lost his footing just as he was shaping to shoot.

Fleetwood’s best opening of the half saw Harrison Biggins play Callum Camps in behind the defence, but keeper Craig MacGillivary was out quickly to narrow the angle and save.

In the 51st minute, Biggins was fouled 25 yards out and Andrew found the top corner.

The Addicks should have restored their lead when Lee again found Kirk a few yards from goal but he couldn’t make the required connection.

Davison also hit the post from a tight angle as it seemed Charlton’s dominance wouldn’t transfer into three points.

But Stockley pounced on Leko’s pass to slam the winning goal into the roof of the net.