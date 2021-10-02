Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dan Mooney edges Altrincham to victory at Dagenham

By Press Association
October 2 2021, 5.51pm
Dagenham v Altrincham (PA)
Dagenham v Altrincham (PA)

Dan Mooney scored a last-gasp winner as Altrincham secured a 3-2 Vanarama National League victory at Dagenham.

Josh Hancock levelled for the Robins three minutes from time but Mooney’s strike knocked the Daggers off the top of the National League.

It was a close affair at the start of the game but Altrincham went 1-0 up in the 10th minute through an own goal when the ball deflected off Daggers’ defender Callum Reynolds.

The equaliser came in the 35th minute through Mauro Vilhete who poked home from close range.

Matt Robinson eventually got his goal in the 41st minute after tapping in a rebounded effort.

The Daggers nearly earned a third in the second half when Myles Weston headed at goal but Toby Mullarkey cleared off the line.

Altrincham continued to press with Ryan Colclough and Mooney both coming close, but Hancock found the net with a shot from the edge of the box.

Mooney then found the winner with the last kick of the game knocking the ball past Elliott Justham to seal the three points.

