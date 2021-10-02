Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rotherham maintain promotion push with victory at Cheltenham

By Press Association
October 2 2021, 5.51pm
Paul Warne’s Rotherham won at Cheltenham (PA)
Second half goals from Will Grigg and Rarmani Edmonds-Green earned Rotherham a convincing 2-0 win at Cheltenham in Sky Bet League One.

Home goalkeeper Scott Flinders, who was born in Rotherham and still lives in the South Yorkshire town, played a major role in shutting out the Millers in the first period.

He made an outstanding save to keep out Michael Smith’s diving header in the 16th minute and then reacted well to push Oliver Rathbone’s powerful effort away 10 minutes later.

Mattie Pollock blocked well to deny on-loan striker Grigg just before the break.

Rotherham always looked the more likely to break the deadlock and Grigg followed up from close range after Flinders could only parry a low shot from Daniel Barlaser, who was teed up by Ben Wiles in the 51st minute.

It was the Sunderland loanee’s third goal of the campaign.

The second was a fine first strike for the club from defender Edmonds-Green, who found the bottom left corner from 22 yards after Cheltenham wasted an opportunity to clear the danger.

Taylor Perry’s late shot was well saved by Viktor Johansson and Cheltenham, who have now lost three in a row, were indebted for Flinders for keeping the score down late on with another smart save to deny Smith.

