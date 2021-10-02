Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Joe Kizzi and Donovan Wilson on target as Sutton clinch first-ever EFL away win

By Press Association
October 2 2021, 5.52pm
Former Wolves striker Donovan Wilson netted Sutton’s second goal (John Walton/PA)
Former Wolves striker Donovan Wilson netted Sutton’s second goal (John Walton/PA)

Sutton claimed their first-ever away win in the EFL with an impressive 2-0 League Two victory at Northampton on Saturday.

Joe Kizzi and Donovan Wilson scored either side of half-time as Matt Gray’s team continued their superb form with a fourth win in five league games.

Wilson’s powerful drive forced a decent early save from Liam Roberts before the same man headed wide later in the half.

Roberts also had to be at full stretch to keep out Richie Bennett’s header, while Danny Rose fired the ball wide in Northampton’s only chance of the first half.

Sutton were by far the better side in the opening 45 minutes and claimed a deserved lead just before half-time when Enzio Boldewijn’s corner was glanced into the net by Kizzi.

And the visitors were in dreamland just 25 seconds into the second half as Wilson emphatically beat Roberts after being slipped through by Bennett.

Sutton remained dominant and could have won by a bigger margin with Alistair Smith and Wilson both close to scoring.

