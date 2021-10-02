Inih Effiong and Tahvon Campbell make Notts County pay

Former Magpies Inih Effiong and Tahvon Campbell returned to haunt their old club as Woking stormed back from behind to thrash Notts County 4-1 at Meadow Lane.

The hosts were smarting from their first loss of the season at Altrincham last week but went ahead when Ruben Rodrigues supplied a neat finish from Jim O’Brien’s pass in the 29th minute.

County were seldom troubled and could have added a second before Effiong grabbed an equaliser off the woodwork in the 70th minute.

Full of confidence after their midweek win over Chesterfield, the visitors went ahead five minutes later when Moussa Diarra headed home.

The home side fell apart and Campbell, who made 11 appearances for County in 2017, completed the win when he nudged home Woking’s third then finished well deep into stoppage time to make it four.