Newport begin life after Michael Flynn with comprehensive win over Scunthorpe

Newport’s players paid the perfect tribute to former manager Michael Flynn as they beat Scunthorpe 3-0 at Rodney Parade.

Flynn ended his four-and-a-half-year reign at his hometown club by mutual consent earlier in the week.

He had hoped to make the game his 246th and final one in charge but was denied that chance.

Former assistant Wayne Hatswell stood in as interim manager and saw his players produce their most comprehensive victory of the season.

A free-flowing display condemned the Iron to a fifth game without a win and pushed them to the bottom of the table.

County moved up to 12th, one point off the play-off places, and had debut goals for the club from on-loan Swansea starlet Ollie Cooper and Courtney Baker-Richardson in their victory.

Cooper opened the scoring in the sixth minute as he flicked home a great cross from the right by Cameron Norman.

It remained 1-0 for a further hour before Baker-Richardson fired an unstoppable right-footed shot into the top corner.

Dom Telford added the third six minutes from time as Scunthorpe ran out of steam.