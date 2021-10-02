Wigan go back to the top of League One after victory against Gillingham

Wigan returned to the top of League One with a 2-0 win over Gillingham at Priestfield.

Leam Richardson’s men enjoyed the better of the opening exchanges, although a Callum Lang free kick which was comfortably saved by Jamie Cumming was their best effort.

Ben Amos had to be alert to push over Danny Lloyd’s wind-assisted free kick, before denying John Akinde from close range.

Gills stormed out of the blocks in the second half, with Amos again denying Akinde, but the hosts were soon under pressure with Lang’s right-footed drive narrowly missing the target.

Wigan finally found their way through on 63 minutes when Max Power latched onto a deep cross from James McClean to head home from a tight angle.

Will Keane put the result beyond doubt 18 minutes later, placing the ball into the bottom right corner from inside the penalty area.

Amos did brilliantly to preserve his clean sheet, saving from both Gerald Sithole and Robbie McKenzie as Wigan went top of the league on goal difference.