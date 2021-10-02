Morton frustrated as Arbroath score late on to draw at Cappielow By Press Association October 2 2021, 6.07pm Cappielow, where Morton drew 2-2 with Arbroath (PA) Morton’s run without a cinch Championship victory was extended to six games after Michael McKenna’s 87th-minute penalty earned Arbroath a 2-2 draw at Cappielow. Arbroath took the lead two minutes before the break when Colin Hamilton headed past his brother Jack in the Morton goal. The hosts quickly restored parity after the break, Gary Oliver turning the ball home from close range. And Morton went ahead in 55th minute as Cameron Blues slotted into the bottom left-hand corner before McKenna struck late on to secure a point for the visitors with three minutes remaining. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Steve Cooper takes charge for first time as Nottingham Forest draw with Millwall Ayr held to goalless draw by Morton Alen Halilovic scores only goal as Reading rally to beat Middlesbrough Dario Zanatta nets the winner for Raith