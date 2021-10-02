Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Karl Robinson proud of ‘exceptional’ Oxford following Hillsborough success

By Press Association
October 2 2021, 6.13pm
Karl Robinson was proud of his Oxford players (Tess Derry/PA)
Karl Robinson spoke of his pride after James Henry’s stoppage-time winner gave Oxford a 2-1 victory at Sheffield Wednesday.

Callum Paterson equalised after Cameron Brannagan had given the U’s a half-time lead but Henry struck at the death.

Boss Robinson said: “Our performance was exceptional. I’m very proud of the players. We will remember this moment for a long time.

“Many chances went begging in the first half. We had a number of chances.

“I thought the players’ attitude was superb, even when we went 1-1.

“We put in a top performance against the best team in the league. We learn through adversity after talking about the 15-minute spell against Cheltenham.

“James (Henry) is one of those players who you know can always produce a moment of magic at any given stage. He’s been around for many years.

“We felt that we shouldn’t have had to wait that long.

“Our strength in depth has increased and we got through a massive hurdle today.

“There were two sides of our game. We were cute in the second half.

“We have to take stock and enjoy tonight. We’re really happy, as you’d imagine.”

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore said: “To lose a goal in the last minute is always disappointing. It is probably one of the hardest ways to lose a game.

“It’s a demanding league, physically. We didn’t start with enough energy in the game.

“It looked like a tired display in the first half. We made more of a game of it in the second. I was pleased with the second half.

“We didn’t get the ball enough into the front two in the first half. There was more directness to our play in the second half. We got more bodies in the box.

“I felt Oxford were starting to wilt a little bit under pressure and holes appeared in the game.

“Did I see that goal coming at the end? No, I didn’t. I was shocked to see that hit the back of the net.

“It will be up to my staff and myself to review the goal we conceded. We have to move on as we have another cup game on Tuesday.”

