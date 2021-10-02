This is the best Wycombe squad I’ve ever had – Gareth Ainsworth

Gareth Ainsworth labelled this Wycombe squad as the best he has ever built after Curtis Thompson’s last-gasp winner snatched a 4-3 victory against Morecambe.

The visitors were two goals up within half-an-hour thanks to neat finishes from Alfie McCalmont and Adam Phillips, but Wycombe came roaring back in the second half.

Daryl Horgan’s low drive and Sam Vokes’ header levelled the scores, and Wycombe then went ahead when Joe Jacobson scored direct from a corner in the 72nd minute.

Jonah Ayunga looked to have salvaged a point for Morecambe 10 minutes from time but Thompson’s 20-yard strike won it for the Chairboys at the death.

“This is the best squad I’ve ever had,” said Ainsworth, who has been in charge at Adams Park since 2012.

“Performances like that should bring the crowds back because that was entertainment until the last kick. I went to applaud the Morecambe fans because they were superb. It was a great atmosphere. What a finish.

“I am so proud of the lads. It wasn’t right in the first half but I thought we were superb in the second half. We changed formation and it worked a treat and I’m really pleased for the boys.

“We were punished for our mistakes in the first half and the lads knew I was disappointed with them but they responded superbly and I think we deserved the win against a very good side.

“It’s ridiculous the spirit we have at this club sometimes and you could see that right at the death.”

Wycombe, who were relegated from the Championship last season, are just two points off the top of the League One table, with this win leaving them fifth.

Morecambe are 13th after their first defeat in four league games and there was clear frustration for Morecambe boss Stephen Robinson, who was convinced Jacobson’s goal should not have stood because of a foul on his goalkeeper Kyle Letheren.

Robinson was sent to the stand for his protests and was left furious with his side’s capitulation and bewildered by his own red card, insisting his tongue was not as sharp as the punishment suggests.

“I questioned the third goal quite politely and was told I had left my technical area and I had to go to the stand,” he said.

“We were fantastic in the first half and played some great stuff but the second half was totally opposite.

“We carved them open in the first half and should have been 4-0 up at the break but in the second half we were way too open and we got punished.

“We just didn’t do the basics right and you can’t afford to do that in League One.”