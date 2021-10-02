Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nathan Jones satisfied with Luton performance in stalemate with Huddersfield

By Press Association
October 2 2021, 6.29pm
Nathan Jones (centre) was pleased with the performance against Huddersfield (Leila Coker/PA)
Nathan Jones (centre) was pleased with the performance against Huddersfield (Leila Coker/PA)

Luton boss Nathan Jones was left ultimately satisfied with his side’s display as they were held to a goalless draw by Huddersfield at Kenilworth Road on Saturday afternoon.

After hitting five against Coventry on Wednesday night, there was to be no repeat for the Hatters on this occasion, Amari’i Bell going closest when he struck the post in the first half.

Jones said: “I’m relatively pleased, not with the draw, but with the overall performance.

“I thought we were totally dominant first half and it just shows the respect we’re building now as they’re normally an aggressive side that want to play, want to be possession dominant and we didn’t allow them that.

“We went after that, forced them to kick and I thought we were totally dominant first half, but for a little bit of guile.

“We missed a glorious chance to take the lead and then we probably just didn’t show enough quality in the final third.

“We had 21 crosses in the first half, so just a little bit more guile, but I’m pleased with the levels we’re showing.

“I’ve spoken to people I know on their staff and they were fearful coming here today, so that’s the reputation we’re now building.

“That’s the level of respect we now have and I’m very pleased with that as we’ve shown a great shift again.”

A quiet first half saw Huddersfield’s best two chances when Danny Ward fired off target, while Luton should really have gone into the break ahead as Bell struck the frame of the goal from Harry Cornick’s cross.

After the interval, the Terriers featured more as an attacking force, Danel Sinani’s curling attempt flying inches wide, before he shot straight at goalkeeper Simon Sluga.

Harry Toffolo might have won it for the visitors in the closing stages, only to get underneath his attempt.

Huddersfield head coach Carlos Corberan said: “I think a point was fair.

“I knew Luton would be playing the first half with a lot of confidence.

“Luton was the better team in the first half and we were much better in the second – so it was a fair result.

“I am happy with the reaction of the team in the second half.

“Both teams had big chances, but it’s true they didn’t make Lee Nicholls work a lot.

“It’s mentally demanding in the Championship. I am pleased – there was a lot of effort in the second half after suffering in the first.

“They were better than us in all aspects in the first half but the second half, the total opposite.

“We were better than them second half. We knew the first half would be a high challenge because they’ve scored a lot of first-half goals.

“We had to suffer more than we wanted to to take a clean sheet first half but second half was better.

“The clean sheet is positive. The conditions and the opponent’s press made it difficult and we didn’t use our moments to break their press and ended up more in our half of the pitch.

“But I have to take the team’s reaction second half as a positive. Without creating a huge amount of chances, we showed an improvement.

“It’s never enough when you don’t create chances but Luton made it complicated for us.”

