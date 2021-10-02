Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mark Bonner delighted by Cambridge late show at Crewe

By Press Association
October 2 2021, 6.35pm
Mark Bonner (PA)
Mark Bonner (PA)

Mark Bonner was delighted with Cambridge’s late smash-and-grab raid at Crewe – although thee U’s boss was left to speculate whether his side might have won the game after a strong second-half showing.

The visitors fought back through a Will Jaaskelainen own goal and a dramatic equaliser from Adam May in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

Crewe had coasted into a two-goal lead before the half-hour mark with Oli Finney and Scott Robertson on target, but Dave Artell’s side faded badly after the break.

“In the second half we chased the game properly and created bucket loads of chances some of which we should have done better with. But we were happy with the late goal, although it is tinged with the feeling we might have been able to take more from the game,” said Bonner.

“On the balance of play we deserved something from the game. Being able to bring those subs off the bench (Sam Smith, Wes Hoolahan and Shilow Tracey) gave us a real platform, but we had some good momentum by then.”

Finney marked his return to Crewe’s side by blasting the Railwaymen ahead in the 10th minute. The midfielder was one of two changes Artell had made; the other, veteran striker Chris Porter, provided the assist with a deft knockdown.

Finney then set up Crewe’s second, neatly shielding the ball at the near post and laying off for Celtic loanee Robertson to finish with a low drive.

Cambridge were let down by their finishing with May glancing the post when clear on goal in the first half and Joe Ironside heading over from close range after the interval.

But they were back in the game with 11 minutes left when Smith slid in at the far post to poke Jack Iredale’s cross against the post, with the rebound creeping over the line off Jaaskelainen.

The visitors wasted another good chance with Tracey blasting over before May took Hoolahan’s pass and drove into the corner of the net for the leveller.

Bonner added: “The character is never in doubt with this team. We scored the most goals in the last 10 minutes of any club (in League Two) last season so we have got that in us.

“We didn’t defend well enough against Chris Porter, we weren’t aggressive enough and everything we needed to do defensively we didn’t do. We hadn’t done well enough in the first half against a very fluid team, but we managed to get ourselves back into the game.”

Crewe boss Artell said: “You can’t knock the players’ effort. It was a good first half, but a terrible second.

“Cambridge deserved a point not because what they did, but what we didn’t do and I’m not being disrespectful. Some of our decision making again was poor, but we’ll keep going and we’ve got to get them to be better.

“Oli Finney has [come in and] scored one and set one up. That is why you have a squad and that is a real positive that the goals are being shared around.

“But we will need to pick the players up and go again.”

