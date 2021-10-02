Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bristol City assistant Curtis Fleming salutes Chris Martin after beating Posh

By Press Association
October 2 2021, 6.52pm
Bristol City assistant Curtis Fleming (Joe Giddens/PA)
Bristol City assistant Curtis Fleming (Joe Giddens/PA)

Curtis Fleming saluted hard-working hero Chris Martin after Bristol City snatched a dramatic 3-2 victory at Peterborough.

The City frontman fired his fourth goal of the Sky Bet Championship season with five minutes of a breathless battle to go.

That Martin strike clinched a fourth away win for City and provided cheer for manager Nigel Pearson, who is suffering from Covid-19.

It also ensured they stole the headlines from one of their former flops as Sammie Szmodics, who endured an unhappy spell in City colours after a big-money move from Colchester, bagged a brilliant brace for beaten Posh.

Bristol City assistant Fleming said: “It was a huge goal from Chris. We are a team that is built on hard work and that starts from the front.

“People have to realise what Chris gives the team. He gives us a foundation in games because of the way he holds the ball up so well and he showed the quality he has.

“We’ll be expecting plenty more from him. His job is not done as we have more than a few games left.

“We needed to bounce back from the defeat at Millwall in midweek, but we didn’t get too low after that defeat and we won’t get too high after this win.

“Peterborough were very good and asked us a lot of question, but we stuck to our beliefs and got success in the end.

“There’s no doubt the result will have cheered Nigel up. He’s had a couple of tough days but like us all he’ll feel a little bit better with three points.”

Szmodics broke the deadlock with a 25-yard cracker midway through the first half before City turned the contest.

Posh defender Nathan Thompson headed a Matty James corner into his own net for a 34th-minute leveller under pressure from Rob Atkinson before George Tanner grabbed his first City goal five minutes later.

Szmodics quickly restored parity with a terrific header from Dan Butler’s cross two minutes before the break and the sides remained level until Martin struck in the 85th minute.

The winner arrived seconds after Posh saw a penalty appeal ignored by referee David Coote as Harrison Burrows tumbled in the box.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson said: “It’s a sore one to lose that game, but we’re just not getting the breaks.

“The penalty incident is a big turning point. Harrison goes to shoot and one of their players puts both hands on him.

“I’ve seen it back and it should be a penalty kick, but it wasn’t given and they went up the pitch and scored the winner.

“It changes the game as we had Sammie on a hat-trick who would probably have scored, but the referee was very adamant it wasn’t a penalty.

“Our attacking intent was good but the trade-off was that we needed to be better defensively as we conceded poor goals.”

