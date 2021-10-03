Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

On this day in 2015: Hosts England knocked out of Rugby World Cup by Australia

By Press Association
October 3 2021, 7.55am
Dejected England captain Chris Robshaw (right) leads his players off the pitch at Twickenham (David Davies/PA)
Dejected England captain Chris Robshaw (right) leads his players off the pitch at Twickenham (David Davies/PA)

England became the first host nation to be knocked out of the Rugby World Cup at the group stage after losing to Australia on this day in 2015.

Stuart Lancaster’s men had gone into the tournament on home soil with high hopes of regaining the Webb Ellis Cup they had famously claimed for the first time in Australia 12 years earlier.

However, their dreams of success were torn apart on a bruising night at Twickenham as the Wallabies turned on the style to claim a 33-13 win.

A week after England had twice squandered a 10-point lead over Wales to lose 28-25 in Pool A, they headed into a must-win contest acutely aware of the consequences of failure.

Australia’s Bernard Foley kicked four penalties and three conversions
Australia’s Bernard Foley kicked four penalties and three conversions (David Davies)

Skipper Chris Robshaw and his troops were under intense pressure after failing to close out victory over the Welsh to keep their bid for the knockout stages on track, but were ultimately undone by Australia’s brilliance and the accuracy of fly-half Bernard Foley.

With the sides having exchanged early penalties, Israel Folau crossed with 20 minutes gone and then again five minutes before half-time with Foley’s conversions giving his side a 17-3 lead.

Another Foley penalty extended the Wallabies’ advantage and although Anthony Watson’s converted try and an Owen Farrell kick gave their side hope at 20-13, Farrell’s departure to the sin-bin and two more deft swings of Foley’s boot extinguished it before Australia centre Matt Giteau dived over to hand the stand-off a third conversion and rub salt into England’s wound.

England head coach Stuart Lancaster stood down following a review of the World Cup campaign
England head coach Stuart Lancaster stood down following a review of the World Cup campaign (Gareth Fuller/PA)

England’s failure to reach the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time prompted Lancaster to fall on his sword after a review just weeks later.

He said: “I ultimately accept and take responsibility for the team’s performance.”

Australia and Wales progressed to the last eight and although the Welsh fell at the next hurdle at the hands of South Africa, the Wallabies made it all the way to the final, where they were themselves crushed 34-17 by New Zealand.

More from The Courier