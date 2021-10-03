Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Zlatan turns 40 and double celebration for Willett – Sunday’s sporting social

By Press Association
October 3 2021, 6.17pm
Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Danny Willett both celebrated their birthdays on Sunday (Niall Carson/ Malcolm Mackenzie/PA)
Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Danny Willett both celebrated their birthdays on Sunday (Niall Carson/ Malcolm Mackenzie/PA)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 3.

Football

Zlatan turned 40.

Tottenham got back to winning ways.

Brentford stunned West Ham.

Liverpool remembered Roger Hunt.

Watford sacked Xisco Munoz.

Kalvin Phillips loved Leeds’ first win.

Kai Havertz did all he could to protect his Crocs.

Commentary and celebration on point in the MLS.

Golf

Double celebration for Danny Willett.

London Marathon

Charlotte Purdue became the third fastest British woman in history.

The Weirwolf came home third.

Cricket

Ricky Ponting showed his passion at the IPL.

Virat Kohli was pleased with his team.

