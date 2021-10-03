Zlatan turns 40 and double celebration for Willett – Sunday’s sporting social By Press Association October 3 2021, 6.17pm Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Danny Willett both celebrated their birthdays on Sunday (Niall Carson/ Malcolm Mackenzie/PA) Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 3. Football Zlatan turned 40. Grazie ❤ @acmilan pic.twitter.com/PLaqP5ivxL— Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) October 3, 2021 Happy Birthday to Zlatan pic.twitter.com/ehYosTnwSR— Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) October 3, 2021 Tottenham got back to winning ways. Important we responded to last weekend with a win. Great energy and belief from the boys 💪 pic.twitter.com/y5mguO3sqw— Harry Kane (@HKane) October 3, 2021 Brentford stunned West Ham. WHAT A TEAM! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/g7KYCgFpBN— Pontus Jansson (@PJansson5) October 3, 2021 WISSABOOOOOOOMMMM🤩🔥I love this TEAM❤️ @BrentfordFC pic.twitter.com/cZU7xMcNeI— Sergi Canós Tenés (@sergicanos) October 3, 2021 This team😍💥 never stop believing and we got the W in the end. Wissa at it again👌🏼🔥 #bees 🐝 pic.twitter.com/gImKVeG5iu— David Raya Martin (@daviidraya1) October 3, 2021 Liverpool remembered Roger Hunt. Rest in peace, Sir Roger Hunt ❤️ pic.twitter.com/A1tJYWuioW— Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 3, 2021 The players observe a minute's applause ahead of kick-off in memory of Sir Roger Hunt ❤️ pic.twitter.com/S7Ls6OorgI— Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 3, 2021 Watford sacked Xisco Munoz. Appointed 10 months ago. Gains immediate promotion to The @premierleague. Collects a very respectable 7pts from the first 7 games. Then gets sacked! Standard practice for Watford.🙄— michael owen (@themichaelowen) October 3, 2021 Xisco Muñoz is the first Premier League manager to be fired this season. Watford being…well, Watford.— Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) October 3, 2021 Kalvin Phillips loved Leeds’ first win. MOT 🤍 pic.twitter.com/4LrOt0SA9y— Kalvin Phillips (@Kalvinphillips) October 3, 2021 Kai Havertz did all he could to protect his Crocs. Stopping him from eating my crocs 🙄 pic.twitter.com/Cdtzxhmg85— Kai Havertz (@kaihavertz29) October 3, 2021 Commentary and celebration on point in the MLS. 🗣 Daryl Dike!Second half stoppage time game winner for @OrlandoCitySC! pic.twitter.com/01XY4tTAnd— Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 3, 2021 Golf Double celebration for Danny Willett. Victory on his birthday 🏆🎂@Danny_Willett earns his eighth European Tour victory during the 20th anniversary of the @dunhilllinks.#DunhillLinks pic.twitter.com/4tm074wJmZ— The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) October 3, 2021 London Marathon Charlotte Purdue became the third fastest British woman in history. 👏👏👏🎉🎉🎉 https://t.co/VwUJKcN1t1— Eilish McColgan (@EilishMccolgan) October 3, 2021 The Weirwolf came home third. 3️⃣rd place for @davidweir2012 (1:31:34) in the men's elite wheelchair race 💪 #LondonMarathon pic.twitter.com/xVUfU95dEk— British Athletics (@BritAthletics) October 3, 2021 Cricket Ricky Ponting showed his passion at the IPL. Sometimes my passion for my team gets the better of me! Always hard to beat MI, tough conditions for batting but Shreyas and Ashwin did exactly what we needed them to do. Great win @delhicapitals https://t.co/d8HrpXQAxi— Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) October 3, 2021 Virat Kohli was pleased with his team. Good showing by the boys. We take it one game at a time 💪 pic.twitter.com/eYR2VuGy8F— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 3, 2021 [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Grealish and Alexander-Arnold still celebrating – Thursday’s sporting social Raducanu sings with the crowd and Ronaldo reaction – Sunday’s sporting social