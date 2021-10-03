Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Gerwyn Price racks up 100 average in World Grand Prix win over Michael Smith

By Press Association
October 3 2021, 11.03pm
Gerwyn Price averaged over 100 in his first-round victory over Michael Smith (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Reigning champion Gerwyn Price became only the sixth player in the 23-year history of the World Grand Prix to average over 100 during his first-round win over Michael Smith.

Welshman Price averaged 100.82 in the annual double-start tournament at the Morningside Arena in Leicester.

The world number one hit six 180s in nine legs and checked out on 81 after Smith had missed three doubles to force a deciding set.

“I think I played pretty well, Michael didn’t play too bad either, but I was pretty consistent,” world champion Price told Sky Sports after his 2-0 win.

“He bombed an opportunity in that last leg and I took it.

“I knew it was going to be a tough game. Everybody’s out there to beat me and I don’t blame them.

“I’m playing really well and I just thrive in these situations. Under pressure I’m playing some good darts.”

Two-time champion James Wade produced a bullseye finish for a 121 sudden-death leg checkout against Australian Damon Heta.

Heta surged into a 2-0 lead in the first set and hit a second 180 in the third leg.

But missed doubles proved costly and number four seed Wade rattled off three legs to take the set.

Heta levelled to take the match into a third set and it went all the way before Wade won the fifth leg decider.

Daryl Gurney, the 2017 champion, lost 2-0 to Stephen Bunting and Mervyn King beat Martijn Kleermaker by the same scoreline.

Ladbrokes Masters 2021 – Day Two – Marshall Arena
Former champion Daryl Gurney was an early casualty (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Ross Smith marked his first Grand Prix appearance with a 2-0 victory over fellow Englishman Joe Cullen.

“I think the doubles went well from the start so I’m very happy,” Smith said.

“I’ve had a lot of mates who’ve helped me out with the practice side of it.

“They’ve kept me on the dartboard in the last three or four weeks, so I have to thank my mates for that.”

Dave Chisnall beat Mensur Suljovic 2-1, Luke Humphries overcame Dirk Van Duijvenbode 2-0 and Ryan Searle defeated Dimitri Van Den Bergh 2-1 in another match decided by a sudden death leg.

