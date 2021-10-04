Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Ange Postecoglou hopes Celtic come through this international break unscathed

By Press Association
October 4 2021, 4.33am
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou wants a kinder international break (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou wants a kinder international break (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou hopes to emerge stronger from the international break after the last one proved costly.

Postecoglou lost captain Callum McGregor and Kyogo Furuhashi for several matches after both suffered injuries picked up while playing for their countries.

Celtic only won two of their subsequent six matches before getting a much-needed away win at Aberdeen on Sunday as Jota’s late winner earned a 2-1 victory.

“The last international break wasn’t great for me so I’m not sure how I feel about international breaks,” Postecoglou said.

“Look, it is good having that positive feeling and the next two weeks give us the chance to get some players up and running who are out injured, and get some work into some others who need it.

“Fingers crossed they all get through the international window and we have a stronger squad to then sustain a bit of a run after everyone gets back.

“We have got some players we can get something out of when we come back from the break.

“Giorgos Giakoumakis needs a bit of work, he hasn’t really had a pre-season.

“You saw just what it means getting Kyogo and Cal back and even giving Tommy Rogic a spell off to bring him on, so we are not just throwing him on there game after game.

“He was the one who unlocked the defence at the end so I am just hoping the international break is kind to us, not only with the guys who have gone away.

“Hopefully we can also get some work into the ones here and with a bit of a luck we can get some back and it will just give us a much stronger base.”

The two free weeks before Celtic face Motherwell at Fir Park on October 16 will also give some players a chance to build up their fitness after injury.

“I am quite hopeful Josip (Juranovic) will be back,” Postecoglou said. “It will be three weeks since the injury and he will be close.

“We hope Mikey Johnston isn’t too far away, I think it’s a couple of weeks training and he should be ready. He has been close a couple of times.

“James Forrest, I’m not sure about straight after the break. But hopefully not long after.

“Chris Jullien will start training with the group after the international break and that’s going to be his first step back, so once he is training with the group it is just a matter of getting his fitness up.

“Just to get 10 days into Giakoumakis as well will be priceless.”

More from The Courier