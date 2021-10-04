Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Stephen Glass plays down decision to drop Joe Lewis

By Press Association
October 4 2021, 4.33am
Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis, centre, among the substitutes (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis, centre, among the substitutes (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass downplayed his decision to drop Joe Lewis as he encouraged the goalkeeper to concentrate on regaining his form.

The club captain was replaced by Gary Woods for Sunday’s 2-1 defeat by Celtic after making several errors during the Dons’ run without a win, which stretched to nine games.

“Joe and Woodsy are competing for places the same as a number of players across the pitch,” Glass said.

“For ourselves and the goalkeepers it is important it is not seen as more than that. It does get magnified when you change your keeper.

“Joe has been the number one here, any time he has been fit he has played for five or six years. Every other team in the league has probably chopped and changed their keeper during that time.

“It is no surprise when a performance level dips a little bit.

“It is important that Joe gets back to what he can be during the training. Joe understands and knows he has been competing for places with Woodsy.

“Performances have not been what they should. But I was pretty clear to Joe not to make it more than that, not to start searching for answers and being different.

“He just needs to get back to training and being the Joe Lewis everyone knows he can be.”

