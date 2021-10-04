Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
On This Day in 2008: Leeds win Super League Grand Final

By Press Association
October 4 2021, 6.03am
Leeds stunned St Helens in the 2008 Super League Grand Final (John Giles/PA)
Leeds upset the odds to retain their Super League crown with a 24-16 Grand Final victory over St Helens on this day in 2008.

Lee Smith was named man of the match after a starring role while Danny McGuire also scored two tries in a rain-lashed showpiece at Old Trafford.

Saints, hoping to give coach Daniel Anderson a winning farewell, had been strong favourites having won their previous 23 matches. They had also thrashed the Rhinos 38-10 just a fortnight earlier.

Despite being the defending champions, Leeds had been the underdogs at Old Trafford
The withdrawal of Leeds’ inspirational full-back Brent Webb on the eve of the match through injury also seemed to strengthen the Merseysiders’ hand.

Yet in Smith, who was shifted from the wing in an 11th-hour change to the gameplan, Leeds had a more than capable replacement.

Saints struck first with a James Graham try but Smith and Ryan Hall replied to give Leeds an advantage at the break.

Matt Gidley levelled but McGuire’s double secured back-to-back titles for the Yorkshire club despite another Saints touchdown from Ade Gardner.

“There were 17 warriors out there tonight,” said Leeds captain Kevin Sinfield, who kicked four goals.

“To claw our way back from a bit of adversity and come up with a performance like that is what Leeds is about. I’m really proud.”

Leeds’ win capped a fine first season in charge for Brian McClennan, a former New Zealand assistant boss to Anderson, having also won the World Club Challenge.

Danny McGuire scored two tries for Leeds
“We knew we had to roll our sleeves up tonight and we are overwhelmed with joy because we knew it was a huge challenge,” he said.

It was a disappointing end for Anderson, who won nine trophies during his three-and-a-half years in charge at Saints.

He said: “It’s a desperately disappointed dressing room, but we’ve had some wins, we’ve had some losses and you’ve got to suck in both sides. It’s been a privilege for me to be at St Helens.”

