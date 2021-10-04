Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Football rumours: Arsenal could make a move for Raheem Sterling

By Press Association
October 4 2021, 7.23am
Raheem Sterling is not a regular starter at Manchester City (Barrington Coombs/PA)
What the papers say

Arsenal could look to make a move for Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling, according to the Daily Mirror. Sterling has been at the Etihad since 2015 and is currently in talks about a new deal, but Mikel Arteta could look to sign the 26-year-old.

Claudio Ranieri could return to the Premier League and has been linked with a move to Watford, the Mirror writes. The Hornets are looking for a new manager after sacking Xisco Munoz at the weekend.

Yaya Toure could be heading to help out at Barcelona
Yaya Toure is interested in a move to Barcelona, writes the Sun. The LaLiga outfit have been struggling of late and the 38-year-old former player and coach has offered his services.

Manchester City are in pole position to sign Darwin Nunez, although Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool and Bayern Munich are also eager to land the Benfica striker, writes the Daily Star.

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Kacper Kozlowski who is currently on the books of Pogon Szczecin in his native Poland, writes the Express.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Serge Aurier: The former Tottenham defender, who is currently a free agent, is set to sign a deal with Villarreal, according to L’Equipe.

Serge Aurier tracks Jack Harrison
Nico Gonzalez: Manchester City are said to be keeping tabs on the 19-year-old who is close to making a first-team breakthrough at Barcelona, writes Fichajes.

Edinson Cavani: Real Madrid could look to sign the Uruguayan in January with the 34-year-old keen to leave Old Trafford after falling down the pecking order, says Mundo Deportivo.

