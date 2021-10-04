Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dermot Gallagher backs Nick Walsh’s decision to red card Hibs’ Ryan Porteous

By Press Association
October 4 2021, 1.09pm
Hibernian’s Ryan Porteous was sent off against Rangers (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher backed Nick Walsh’s decision to red card Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous against Rangers on Sunday.

The Hibs centre-back was sent packing on the half-hour mark of the cinch Premiership encounter at Ibrox after throwing himself into a tackle on Joe Aribo which was later described by Gers boss Steven Gerrard as a potential leg breaker.

Jack Ross’s side were leading through a Kevin Nisbet header at the time but Rangers came back with goals from Kemar Roofe and Alfredo Morelos to win 2-1 and go one point clear of Hearts at the top of the table.

While social media continued to debate the rights and wrongs of referee Walsh’s decision – former Hibs attacker Tam McManus and now pundit said on his Twitter account “I thought possibly a booking at the time but now realise it’s actually not even a foul. Got it wrong.”

Gallagher told Sky Sports Scotland: “When you look at it, he has gone over the top of the ball.

“Luckily he didn’t catch the man as badly as he could have done.

“But you can see where his leg is, straight over the top of the ball. And the speed he went at. Red card.”

Gallagher also backed the idea of VAR being introduced to Scottish football.

The Scottish Football Association and Scottish Professional Football League will on Friday hold a Premiership summit on the introduction of VAR with World Cup final referee Howard Webb.

Gallagher said: “Anything that improves decision-making on the field has got to be applauded.

“If they feel that that extra layer will give them that parachute of getting decisions right that have been wrong in the past, it’s got to be a good thing.”

