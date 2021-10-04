Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Leyton Orient and Mansfield fined for melee

By Press Association
October 4 2021, 2.23pm
Leyton Orient and Mansfield have been fined (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Leyton Orient and Mansfield have been fined £1,000 by the Football Association following a confrontation during their League Two clash last month.

The goalless draw saw Stags midfielder Tyrese Sinclair sent off in the 85th minute for violent conduct after a melee involving both sets of players.

A statement via FA Spokesperson on Twitter said: “Leyton Orient FC and Mansfield Town FC have been fined £1,000 after admitting a charge for a breach of FA Rule E20.1 and accepting the standard penalty.

“Both clubs failed to ensure that their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and refrained from provocative behaviour in the 84th minute of their EFL League Two fixture on Saturday 25 September 2021.”

