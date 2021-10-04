Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Czech Foreign Minister wants apology after Marvin Bartley’s ‘rotten fruit’ tweet

By Press Association
October 4 2021, 5.33pm
Marvin Bartley’s remarks result in call for apology (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Marvin Bartley’s remarks result in call for apology (Jeff Holmes/PA)

The Czech Foreign Minister has urged the Scottish Football Association to apologise  for remarks made by Marvin Bartley following Rangers’ trip to Prague last week.

Jakub Kulhanek hit out at the SFA’s equality advisor for his comments following the Gers’ Europa League defeat against Sparta Prague, where Glen Kamara was booed by a 10,000 crowd consisting overwhelmingly of schoolchildren.

In a tweet which included a photo of decaying strawberries, Livingston assistant Bartley said: “The worst thing about the scenes in Prague last night is that I’m not shocked in the slightest!

“In no way is this the fault of the CHILDREN because they’re behaving in a way they see adults do/encourage.

“What chance do they have when placed in a bowl with rotten fruit.”

On his official website Kulhanek revealed he had summoned the British Ambassador to relay his feelings to the SFA.

He said: “I understand that sports matches bring various emotions that can be transferred off the field.

“However, even that has its limits and must not grow into xenophobic insults aimed at minors.

“Therefore, I asked for an apology or a clear distance from the person who publicly uttered the comparison of Czech children to rotten fruit.

“I summoned the ambassador today to interpret my request to the Scottish Football Association.”

The treatment meted out to Kamara came months after Slavia Prague’s Ondrej Kudela was given a 10-match UEFA ban for racially abusing the Ibrox midfielder.

Kamara, who received a three-match suspension after he was found guilty by UEFA of assaulting Kudela in the Ibrox tunnel in March, was sent off to huge cheers on Thursday after receiving two yellow cards.

The Letna Stadium was originally meant to be closed following a separate racist incident when Monaco’s Aurelius Tchouameni was subjected to abuse from the stands last season but UEFA agreed that the schoolchildren with some accompanying adults would be allowed in.

A statement on the official British Embassy Prague Twitter account read: “The British government condemns racism and xenophobia in all their forms.

“Incidents during football matches should be dealt with by UEFA. At a meeting with @jakubkulhanek The British Ambassador undertook to submit a request for an apology to the Scottish Football Association and expressed its determination to further strengthen the Flag of the United Kingdom (and) Flag of the Czech Republic.”