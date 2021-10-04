Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hibernian launch appeal against Ryan Porteous’ red card in loss at Rangers

By Press Association
October 4 2021, 5.41pm
Ryan Porteous was sent off at Ibrox on Sunday (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Hibernian have lodged an appeal against the red card shown to Ryan Porteous in Sunday’s 2-1 defeat by Rangers.

The centre-back was sent off by referee Nick Walsh for a challenge on Joe Aribo after 30 minutes while the Easter Road side were leading 1-0.

Hibs manager Jack Ross said after the match: “I think Ryan gives him a decision to make. I don’t necessarily agree with the decision but I can understand why it’s given.”

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard, meanwhile, described it as “a wild tackle”.

Hibs confirmed on Monday that they have decided there is merit in contesting the decision.

Chief executive Ben Kensell told the club’s website: “After reviewing footage of the incident, we have decided to appeal the decision.

“We believe we have enough evidence to show his challenge was not worthy of a sending off.

“We will await an answer from the SFA and stand united with Ryan, who has our absolute support.”

