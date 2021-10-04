Claudio Ranieri returns to the Premier League – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 4.

Football

Mohamed Salah was in confident mood.

We really wanted to win this one but we’re still in the game. We’re going for the title and we have what it takes. pic.twitter.com/JDnr2YMwHE — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) October 4, 2021

David De Gea was hungry for more matches.

Claudio Ranieri returned to the Premier League.

𝗗𝗶𝗹𝗹𝘆 𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴… — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) October 4, 2021

🤝 Watford FC is delighted to confirm the appointment of Claudio Ranieri as the club’s new Head Coach. Welcome to Watford, Claudio! 💛 — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) October 4, 2021

Tammy Abraham and Ben Chilwell were brought back into the England fold.

Good to have you back with us, @BenChilwell and @tammyabraham! 🙌 — England (@England) October 4, 2021

Cricket

Happy birthday Chris Jordan.

Happy Birthday, CJ! 🎉 ANY excuse to watch this back 🤲@CJordan 😎 pic.twitter.com/34Y3Iyknfh — England Cricket (@englandcricket) October 4, 2021

Boxing

Anthony Joshua spread positive vibes.

Have a great week what ever you got planned 👊🏾 pic.twitter.com/eYFULUR2pX — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyjoshua) October 4, 2021

Formula One

Lando Norris checked into This Morning, this morning.

This was me this morning before I went on This Morning with @Schofe & @hollywills this morning. pic.twitter.com/yriFxTRjn2 — Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) October 4, 2021

Golf

Billy Horschel produced some magic on the 18th at St Andrews.

Every golfers dream is to drive the 18th at The Old Course ⛳️ Step up @BillyHo_Golf 🚀#DrivenByPassion | @bmwgolfsport pic.twitter.com/ee6ZGJqF8Z — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) October 4, 2021

Cycling

Win number 10 of 2021 for Mark Cavendish.

Happy to get double digits on wins this year. 1️⃣0️⃣ 🙌 Not in a bunch sprint either 😎 Wicked riding from all my @deceuninck_qst boys. Thank you lads 🙏 https://t.co/sGFQxE7T8R — Mark Cavendish (@MarkCavendish) October 3, 2021

NFL

An emotional night in New England as Tom Brady returned to play.