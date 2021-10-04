Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Paralympic champion Ellie Robinson retires from swimming

By Press Association
October 4 2021, 10.18pm
Ellie Robinson has announced her retirement (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Ellie Robinson has announced her retirement (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Paralympic champion Ellie Robinson has announced her retirement from swimming.

Robinson was a Paralympic gold and bronze medallist at the Rio Games at the age of 15.

In Tokyo this year she finished fifth in the butterfly final and provided a memorable poolside interview when she spoke of the ongoing hip problem she had to overcome just to compete.

In a statement from British Swimming, the 20-year-old said: “Where do I begin? How about I just say swimming, you’ve served me well.

“Although your door may be closing, it will never be locked. I will forever be peering through to admire the beauty behind you.

“We’ve not always got on well. We’ve clashed countless times – but swimming, I can happily extend a hand and say ‘thank you. It was all part of your plan in the end. I should have never doubted you’.”

British Para-Swimming national performance director Chris Furber said: “It has been a pleasure to play a part in Ellie’s career over the past six years and watch on at all she has achieved, beginning with a British record-setting display at the National Paralympic Day event in London back in 2015.

“There is no doubt that, through her performances at two Paralympic Games and other major international competition, she has helped to promote para-swimming and also raise the profile of para-sport more generally.

“We wish her every success for the future and look forward to seeing what the next chapter holds for Ellie Robinson.”

