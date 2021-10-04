Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
I can deal with the demands of playing for Celtic, says Jota

By Press Association
October 4 2021, 10.34pm
Jota celebrates his winner at Pittodrie (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Jota celebrates his winner at Pittodrie (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Celtic winger Jota feels he has the mentality to adjust to the rigours and expectations of playing for the Glasgow club.

The on-loan Benfica player netted a late winner at Pittodrie on Sunday to secure Celtic’s first away victory in Scotland since Valentine’s Day.

Jota has quickly emerged as a key player for Ange Postecoglou since arriving in Scotland on transfer deadline day.

The 22-year-old scored his first goal for the club in the Premier Sports Cup against Raith Rovers and struck the bar in each of his last two cinch Premiership games before getting on the end of Adam Montgomery’s square pass in the 84th minute at Pittodrie.

Jota has made more than 20 first-team appearances for Benfica and spent last season on loan with Real Valladolid, playing 18 times. However, the European and domestic schedule at Celtic Park is already proving more demanding, especially with fellow wingers James Forrest and Mikey Johnston injured.

“Playing twice a week is something new for me,” the Portugal Under-21 international said. “I have never done this, it is my first time.

“For sure, it is an amazing feeling because you don’t get time to think about the bad things. You have to go to the next game with the best mentality and just to recover.

“We have to be mentally ready both collectively and individually for every challenge. There is a big responsibility for this club – we have to win every game and win every challenge.”

Jota and his fellow Celtic newcomers have discovered that winning on the road in Scotland is far from straightforward. After three consecutive defeats, Celtic finally took their first away points under Postecoglou after emerging from a difficult second half with a 2-1 win over the Dons.

“Football is a world language,” Jota said. “It is the same everywhere but then there are specific things in each country.

“Obviously, it is not the same as Portugal or Spain where I have been in recent years. We have to adapt, understand the philosophy of the game and the way everyone plays.

“If I stick with my mentality and personality then I want to be myself.  I am going to do that and enjoy every single moment because football is about enjoyment.”

Jota certainly enjoyed his winner, celebrating with his team-mates in front of the home supporters before the Celtic players greeted their jubilant travelling fans, who hailed their team’s long-awaited away win following nine domestic away games without victory.

“Scoring goal is one of the best feelings ever,” Jota said. “Having the team backing me up is also a very good thing. I just have to be grateful for that.

“We were a winning team and that was the most important thing.”

