Jonny Hayes insists Aberdeen do not need to make drastic changes to turn tide

By Press Association
October 4 2021, 10.36pm
Jonny Hayes insists Aberdeen do not need to make major changes (Steve Welsh/PA)
Aberdeen winger Jonny Hayes insists they need to carry on in the same vein despite going nine matches without victory.

Hayes believes they are being punished for minor errors but hard work could help them turn the tide.

The Dons went into the international break in ninth place in the cinch Premiership and with a trip to last-placed Dundee to come next, on October 16, manager Stephen Glass will hope they have already hit rock bottom on their recent run.

There was plenty to encourage Glass on Sunday, particularly in the second half of their home clash with Celtic, as Hayes and former Hoops team-mate Scott Brown both threatened after Lewis Ferguson had equalised for the Dons.

But they were undone by a through ball from Tom Rogic and a penetrating run by Celtic left-back Adam Montgomery before Jota earned the visitors a 2-1 win in the 84th minute from their only real chance of the second period.

“It is fine lines and little mistakes are costing us,” Hayes said. “It hasn’t been the case in the last few games where we have been battered or outplayed.

“It has been silly mistakes and switching off at the wrong time has cost us goals and points.

“I don’t think we are playing badly bar the 30 minutes we played with 10 men against St Mirren.

“It is a case of keep doing what we are doing. We need to keep improving on the training field and hopefully the tide will turn.”

